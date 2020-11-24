The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps: 1. Minecraft, Mojang 2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros. 3. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio 4. Procreate Pocket,…

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

4. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

9. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

10. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Project Makeover, Bubblegum Games LLC

2. Among Us!, Innersloth LLC

3. Shortcut Run, Voodoo

4. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

7. Rush Hour 3D, Good Job Games

8. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

9. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

10. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

6. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

7. Jacquie Lawson Advent Calendar, Jacquielawson.com

8. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

9. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

10. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Among Us!, InnerSloth LLC

2. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

3. Shortcut Run, Voodoo

4. Project Makeover, Bubblegum Games LLC

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6. Disney+, Disney

7. Teacher Simulator, Kwalee Ltd

8. Google Chrome, Google LLC

9. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

10. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

