CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Now is 'vulnerable period,' Dr. Fauci tells WTOP | Potential DC vaccine doses status | Beware of COVID-19 scams | Latest test results
Home » Consumer News » Smoke inhalation complications cause…

Smoke inhalation complications cause of death for Tony Hsieh

The Associated Press

November 30, 2020, 7:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — Tony Hsieh, the retired CEO of online shoe retailer Zappos, died from complications of smoke inhalation sustained during a house fire earlier this month in Connecticut, the state medical examiner’s office said Monday.

The death on Friday of Hsieh, 46, was ruled an accident. He had been hospitalized following the Nov. 18 fire in New London, Connecticut.

The cause of the blaze was still under investigation. The New London police department said emergency workers arrived at the scene to find dark smoke coming out from the back of the house, and that Hsieh was in a storage area and couldn’t get out.

Hsieh had led the Las Vegas-based Zappos for 20 years before retiring. The Harvard University graduate remained at the online retailer even after it was sold in 2009 to Amazon for $1.2 billion.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Supreme Court takes up census case as other count issues loom

Continuing resolution just one of many pressing issues on Congress' to-do list

Congress, employee groups ramp up pressure to block Schedule F executive order

Agencies see success in customer journey maps — now employees are getting their own

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up