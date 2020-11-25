HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
HP, Nordstrom rise; Gap, JPMorgan Chase fall

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 4:25 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Wednesday:

Autodesk, up $12.27 to $271.24

The design software company raised its profit forecast for the fiscal year after reporting solid third-quarter financial results.

American Eagle Outfitters, up 70 cents to $18.49

The teen clothing retailer’s third-quarter earnings beat analysts’ forecasts.

HP, up 50 cents to $22.25

The personal computer and printer maker beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Gap, down $5.27 to $21.60

The clothing chain’s third-quarter profits fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Nordstrom, up $2.86 to $27.41

The department store operator reported a surprising third-quarter profit.

Mastercard, down $1.07 to $341.32

The processor of debit and credit card payments said spending levels have so far remained relatively steady in the fourth quarter.

Intuit, up $5.27 to $350.47

The tax preparation and financial software company received Justice Department clearance for its buyout of Credit Karma.

JPMorgan Chase, down $1.29 to $122.03

Bond yields slipped, hurting the ability of banks to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

