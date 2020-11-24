HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Small Business Saturday | Amazon workers striking worldwide | DC-area shoppers on Black Friday | Virus changes Black Friday this year
Dollar Tree, Anaplan rise; Dycom, Best Buy fall

The Associated Press

November 24, 2020, 4:20 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Tuesday:

BlackRock, up $16.43 to $699.30

The investment management firm is buying Aperio for just over $1 billion in cash.

Nutanix, down 26 cents to $28.21

The enterprise cloud platform services provider beat analysts’ fiscal first-quarter earnings forecasts.

Dycom Industries, down $12.52 to $65.71

The provider of specialty contracting services reported weak third-quarter revenue.

Cabot, up 74 cents to $44.85

The chemical company gave investors an encouraging profit forecast for its fiscal first quarter.

Ambarella, up $10.14 to $76.51

The video-compression chipmaker’s third-quarter earnings beat analysts’ forecasts.

Best Buy, down $8.50 to $113.54

The electronics retailer refrained from giving investors a financial forecast because of the uncertainty surrounding the virus pandemic.

Anaplan, up $4.97 to $67.22

The software developer gave investors an encouraging forecast after beating analyst’s third-quarter financial expectations.

Dollar Tree, up $13.74 to $111.35

The discount retailer handily beat Wall Street’s third-quarter profit forecasts.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

