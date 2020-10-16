CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC redefines COVID-19 close contact | More Va. colleges adjusting spring break | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Consumer News » Retail sales in the…

Retail sales in the U.S. rose 1.9% in September, the 5th consecutive month of growth

The Associated Press

October 16, 2020, 8:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Retail sales in the U.S. rose 1.9% in September, the 5th consecutive month of growth.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up