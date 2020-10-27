Relief program aims to keep local Maryland restaurants open

A new program will allow some Maryland restaurants and food-service businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic to apply for up to $10,000 in aid.

The Capital Gazette reports the relief program was announced Tuesday by County Executive Steuart Pittman.

The grants will be funded with a $5 million allocation of the federal CARES Act money, the latest in a number of new programs designed to support vulnerable county residents.

The program also relies on an anticipated statewide program that would provide additional funding to local jurisdictions to support direct aid to restaurants.

Anne Arundel County expects to receive approximately $5 million from the state initiative.

