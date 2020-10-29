ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
Ford, Pinterest rise; eBay, Marvell Technology fall

The Associated Press

October 29, 2020, 4:21 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Thursday:

Ford Motor Co., up 20 cents to $7.90.

The car maker reported a surprisingly strong third-quarter profit as demand for cars and trucks recovered.

ServiceNow Inc., up $26.54 to $510.59.

The maker of software to automate companies’ technology operations beat analysts’ third-quarter profit forecasts.

eBay Inc., down $3.97 to $49.28.

The e-commerce company reported fewer active buyers than Wall Street expected during the third quarter.

Pinterest Inc., up $13.26 to $62.51.

The online community reported a rise in active users and beat analysts’ third-quarter profit forecasts.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., down $1.32 to $38.21.

The chipmaker is buying semiconductor equipment maker Inphi and will reorganize its business in the U.S.

Tapestry Inc., up $1.42 to $22.73.

The owner of the Coach and Kate Spade brands beat Wall Street’s fiscal first-quarter profit forecasts.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp., up 52 cents to $16.27.

The poultry producer handily beat Wall Street’s third-quarter profit forecasts.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., down 8 cents to $71.02.

The information technology consulting and outsourcing firm reported surprisingly good third-quarter profits and revenue.

