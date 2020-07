The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber buys Postmates for $2.65 billion as food delivery companies try to survive a crowded, intensely…

Listen now to WTOP News

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber buys Postmates for $2.65 billion as food delivery companies try to survive a crowded, intensely competitive field.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.