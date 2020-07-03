Jersey Shore at a glance as July Fourth comes amid pandemic

Here’s a quick look at what’s open and which coronavirus-related restrictions remain in place at the Jersey Shore as the…

Here’s a quick look at what’s open and which coronavirus-related restrictions remain in place at the Jersey Shore as the July Fourth weekend arrives:

BEACHES: Open, with reduced occupancy limits and, social distancing rules remain in place. Masks are recommended while waiting in line but not required while on the sand. Some shore towns are not selling daily badges this year because seasonal badge sales have already reached set capacity limits.

CASINOS: As of July 3, eight of the nine casinos will be open, with only the Borgata remaining closed. Occupancy is restricted to 25% of capacity. Masks are required of all guests and employees. Smoking, drinking and eating indoors are all prohibited.

AMUSEMENT RIDES: Open at 50% capacity, with social distancing and frequent sanitization required.

WATER PARKS: Open at 50% capacity, with social distancing and frequent sanitization required.

FIREWORKS DISPLAYS: Permitted at public and private beaches, boardwalks, lakes, and lake shores as long as shows comply with restrictions on outdoor gatherings (500 people); social distancing required. Check with individual municipalities for details.

RESTAURANTS: Outdoor dining permitted, subject to social distancing rules. No indoor dining yet. Some bars have temporary permission to sell alcohol for outdoor consumption in defined areas.

BOARDWALKS: Open, with social distancing rules; masks encouraged.

