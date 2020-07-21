Brewery says it never authorized Trump event, closes for day

FREEPORT, Maine (AP) — Owners of a Maine brewery said Tuesday they’re going to shut down for a day after…

FREEPORT, Maine (AP) — Owners of a Maine brewery said Tuesday they’re going to shut down for a day after feeling misled about an event in support of President Donald Trump.

Stars and Stripes Brewing Company in Freeport was slated to host the event on Wednesday, the Bangor Daily News reported. But the brewery’s owners said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that the gathering was an “unauthorized political event” and the company will instead stay closed all day.

A spokeswoman for Trump’s campaign said the event has been moved. The Women for Trump tour has stops planned in Maine and New Hampshire this week. The events are scheduled to include high profile Trump supporters including Lara Trump, the president’s daughter in law, and Pam Bondi, the former attorney general of Florida.

The brewery said in its Facebook post that it was initially asked “if a group of women who support a political agenda could enjoy a beer at our brewery.” It said it later learned “that there is a political reasoning to be here and we again do not endorse any political party nor view.”

Brad Nadeau, one of the brewery’s owners, said he learned on Monday that Lara Trump would attend and reporters were invited, but he didn’t know it was a formal event, the Bangor Daily News reported. A representative for the brewery declined to comment further on the cancellation to The Associated Press. The brewery’s website states that it donates some of its proceeds to organizations that support veterans.

Trump’s campaign is going forward with other campaign events in Maine and New Hampshire this week. The president isn’t scheduled to appear at any of them.

“The Women for Trump Bus Tour was scheduled to stop at the Stars and Stripes Brewing Company, and while we continue to proudly share their support of our veterans and service members, the dinner stop locations has been moved,” said Courtney Parella, a Trump campaign spokeswoman.

