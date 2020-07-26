CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC orders travelers from 'high-risk areas' to self-quarantine | More than a third of patients feel symptoms for weeks | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Home » Consumer News » Average US gas price…

Average US gas price up a penny over 2 weeks to $2.25/gallon

The Associated Press

July 26, 2020, 1:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline inched up less than penny over the past two weeks to $2.25 per gallon.

That’s 56 cents below the average pump price from a year ago.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday it’s the smallest rise in prices seen since late April. She said crude oil prices have remained stable and there’s an abundant supply of U.S. gasoline to meet the demand.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area at $3.27 per gallon. The lowest average is in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $1.79 per gallon.

The average price of diesel in the survey taken Friday held steady from two weeks earlier at $2.54 a gallon.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up