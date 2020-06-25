KB Home, Walt Disney fall; Rite Aid, Accenture rise

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Thursday: Rite Aid Corp., up $3.42 to $16.29.…

Rite Aid Corp., up $3.42 to $16.29.

The drugstore chain reported a surge in first-quarter revenue and beat Wall Street’s financial forecasts.

Accenture Plc., up $15.48 to $217.32.

The consulting company’s third-quarter revenue and profit beat analysts’ forecasts.

McCormick & Co., up $6.27 to $178.54.

The maker of French’s mustard reported a surge in demand during the second quarter and its profit handily beat forecasts.

Worthington Industries Inc., up $1.96 to $36.93.

The metal manufacturer’s fourth-quarter earnings beat Wall Street forecasts.

Walt Disney Co., down 71 cents to $111.36.

The owner of Disneyland and ABC cancelled the planned mid-July reopening of its Southern California theme parks.

Ally Financial Inc., up $2.19 to $20.50.

The auto finance company abandoned an offer to buy Cardworks because of the economic impact from COVID-19.

KB Home, down $3.95 to $29.38.

The homebuilder said orders plunged in the second quarter as the virus pandemic sapped the industry.

H.B. Fuller Co., up $1.80 to $42.85.

The adhesives company reported surprisingly good second-quarter financial results.

