WASHINGTON (AP) — US consumer spending plunged by a record 13.6% in April as job cuts from virus paralyzed economy.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
May 29, 2020, 8:33 AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — US consumer spending plunged by a record 13.6% in April as job cuts from virus paralyzed economy.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.