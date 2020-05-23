NC farmers start euthanizing 1.5M chickens amid pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. — Coronavirus outbreaks at meat processing plants are forcing North Carolina farmers to euthanize 1.5 million chickens, according…

RALEIGH, N.C. — Coronavirus outbreaks at meat processing plants are forcing North Carolina farmers to euthanize 1.5 million chickens, according to a state official. Assistant Agriculture Commissioner Joe Reardon told The News & Observer on Friday that this is the first time during the pandemic that North Carolina farmers have had to euthanize their animals. Reardon said roughly a third of the 1.5 million chickens already had been killed. Agriculture officials said Thursday that 2,006 workers in 26 processing plants across the state have tested positive for coronavirus.

