Delaware schools to remain closed for rest of the year

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Gov. John Carney says Delaware schools will remain closed because of the coronavirus for the rest…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Gov. John Carney says Delaware schools will remain closed because of the coronavirus for the rest of the academic year. Carney made the announcement Friday as officials focus on addressing spike of coronavirus cases in southern Delaware, particularly among the Hispanic and Haitian communities and workers at area poultry processing plants. Carney noted that the infection rate in Sussex County is almost three times the rate in northern Delaware’s New Castle County, which has a far larger population. State officials have reported slightly more than 3,440 cases of COVID-19, and 100 deaths.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.