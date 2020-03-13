Home » Consumer News » Trump tweets that 4…

The Associated Press

March 13, 2020, 6:33 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump tweets that 4 big cruise industry companies agree to suspend cruises from US for 30 days.

