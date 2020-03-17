Home » Consumer News » Retail sales fall 0.5%…

Retail sales fall 0.5% in February, indicating weakness before virus hit with force

The Associated Press

March 17, 2020, 8:39 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Retail sales fall 0.5% in February, indicating weakness before virus hit with force.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Business & Finance Consumer News National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up