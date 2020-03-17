WASHINGTON (AP) — Retail sales fall 0.5% in February, indicating weakness before virus hit with force.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
March 17, 2020, 8:39 AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Retail sales fall 0.5% in February, indicating weakness before virus hit with force.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.