Philip Morris USA sets limited restart at South Richmond

The Associated Press

March 31, 2020, 3:14 AM

RICHMOND, Va. — Philip Morris USA says it plans a limited restart of production at its South Richmond plant next week, 10 days after it shut down the huge cigarette factory because of the coronavirus outbreak. T

he Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that executives with the company said Monday that the factory will return to limited production with measures in place aimed at preventing the further spread of the illness.

The nearly 2 million square-foot factory normally runs three shifts a day, five days a week, and while aiming to run that same number of shifts, there will be fewer workers on site and with screening in place aimed at preventing anyone with coronavirus from entering the property.

