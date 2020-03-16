Fiat Chrysler, MGM Resorts fall; Kroger, Clorox rise

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Monday:

TechnipFMC Plc., down $1.41 to $5.73.

The oilfield engineer postponed its split into two companies because of the slump in energy prices.

Carnival Corp., down $3.01 to $14.57.

Cruise line operators are suspending operations as the coronavirus pandemic shuts down travel.

American Airlines Group Inc., up $1.61 to $15.92.

Airlines are slashing flights as passenger numbers plunge amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bank of America Corp., down $3.72 to $20.44.

Banks are temporarily suspending share buybacks through the first half of 2020.

Clorox Co., up $6.92 to $174.69.

Bleach and cleaning products are in high demand as shoppers prepare for the coronavirus pandemic.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., down $2.17 to $7.86.

The auto maker is suspending production at most of its European factories through March 27.

MGM Resorts International, down $5.19 to $10.25.

The casino and resort operator is temporarily shutting down operations in Las Vegas and elsewhere in the U.S.

Kroger Co., up 39 cents to $31.10.

Shoppers are packing grocery stores ahead of an expected acceleration in the virus’ spread.

