Home » Consumer News » Police identify victims of…

Police identify victims of Milwaukee brewery shooting as employees ranging in age from 33 to 61

The Associated Press

February 27, 2020, 6:04 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police identify victims of Milwaukee brewery shooting as employees ranging in age from 33 to 61.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Business & Finance Consumer News National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up