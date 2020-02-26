Home » Consumer News » Police: 6 dead, including…

Police: 6 dead, including shooter, in attack at Milwaukee’s Molson Coors brewery complex

The Associated Press

February 26, 2020, 7:41 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police: 6 dead, including shooter, in attack at Milwaukee’s Molson Coors brewery complex.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Business & Finance Consumer News National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up