Family says Joe Coulombe, founder of Trader Joe’s grocery chain, has died at age 89

The Associated Press

February 29, 2020, 2:30 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Family says Joe Coulombe, founder of Trader Joe’s grocery chain, has died at age 89.

