New casino proposed for southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A second group has announced interest in building a casino and resort in southwest Virginia. The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and developer Steve Johnson have announced plans to build a casino, hotel, indoor water park and outdoor concert venue near Bristol. The Cherokee tribe runs two successful casinos in the far western region of North Carolina. Jim McGlothlin, a wealthy coal industrialist, has previously announced plans to develop a casino resort run by Hard Rock International in the Bristol area. State lawmakers are considering whether to legalize casinos and are unlikely to approve more than one in the Bristol area.

