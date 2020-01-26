Home » Consumer News » Gas prices fall 4…

Gas prices fall 4 cents a gallon to $2.60 in past 2 weeks

The Associated Press

January 26, 2020, 5:30 PM

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has declined 4 cents a gallon to $2.60 over the past two weeks.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the pump price responded to a drop in crude oil costs.

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.58 per gallon in Honolulu.

The lowest average is $2.16 in Houston.

The average price of diesel is $3.05, down two cents.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Business & Finance Consumer News National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up