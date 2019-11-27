Home » Consumer News » US consumer spending up…

US consumer spending up 0.3% in October, best showing in 3 months, while incomes stay flat

The Associated Press

November 27, 2019, 10:01 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — US consumer spending up 0.3% in October, best showing in 3 months, while incomes stay flat.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Business & Finance Consumer News National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up