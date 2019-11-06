The Latest: San Francisco mayor claims election victory

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on election races for San Francisco (all times local): 10:25 p.m. San Francisco Mayor…

10:25 p.m.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed is claiming victory in Tuesday’s election while voters were snubbing out a bid to overturn a city ban on e-cigarette sales.

Breed was ahead of five little-known challengers with some 60 percent of the votes when she declared victory about 90 minutes after the polls closed.

She told a cheering crowd: “Thank you for honoring me with four more years as mayor!”

Breed has been in office since winning a special election last year following the sudden death of Mayor Ed Lee.

Voters also roundly rejected Proposition C, which was put on the ballot by e-cigarette maker Juul Labs. San Francisco-based Juul dumped $12 million into the campaign before halting financial support two months ago.

