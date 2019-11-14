Nike debuts new sneakers for nurses, doctors and home health providers

New Nike sneakers pay homage to nurses and doctors, designed for trekking through long shifts.

(NEW YORK) — Nike’s latest sneaker drop pays homage to hardworking medical workers who deserve it.

Officially releasing on Dec. 7, the new Nike Air Zoom Pulse shoe gives nurses, doctors and home health providers a way to trade in their rubber clogs for something that can really trek through long 12-hour shifts, the company said in a press release.

These sneakers are laceless and easy to slip on. They also have an elastic strap for flexibility and comfort, a rubber outsole for easy cleaning and Nike’s Asterix logo that’s symbolic of the company’s belief that “If you have a body, you are an athlete.”

Nike’s Air Zoom Pulse sneakers were carefully crafted through insights taken from medical workers at Portland-based OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, the company said.

Through product testing and research sessions, the brand found that nurses walk approximately four to five miles and sit for less than an hour during their long shifts.

There are seven styles available, and six were designed by patients. One hundred percent of proceeds from each of those six versions will be donated back to OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, the company said.

