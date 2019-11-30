Cyber Monday deals 2019: Save big at Amazon, Ulta, Best Buy and more

(NEW YORK) — On Cyber Monday 2019, there are deep discounts everywhere from mass retailers such as Amazon and Walmart…

(NEW YORK) — On Cyber Monday 2019, there are deep discounts everywhere from mass retailers such as Amazon and Walmart to beauty brands.

There are even exclusive deals on go-to brands such as Nike, Clarisonic and Dyson.

Cyber Monday is becoming the new Black Friday.

If you’d rather skip the long lines and shop from the comfort of wherever you please, Cyber Monday shopping is your best bet.

“Good Morning America” has compiled a list of some of the best deals you don’t want to miss.

Nordstrom:

Get 33% off on Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 Running Shoes

Shop for a MAC cosmetics Cosmic Lip Duo makeup set for $19.50.

Enjoy 25% off The North Face Chimborazo Reversible Jacket (Toddler boys and little boys) originally priced at $80.

Score Hunter Original Tour Gloss Packable Rain Boots for $99 originally priced at $150.

Best Buy:

Save $280 on a 58-inch Insignia 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR Fire TV Edition with free Amazon Echo Dot for $199.99.

Get up to $300 on Apple Watch Series 4.

Save $150 on Beats Studio 3 headphones originally priced at $349.99.

Save up to $100 on a 10.2-inch iPad.

Get up to $750 on Samsung Galaxy Note 10 with trade-in and activation.

Save $200 on Dyson Cyclone V10 stick vacuums.

Amazon:

Get a Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Echo Show 5 for $139.

Save up to 30% on headphones from Bose, Sony and other top brands.

Shop an All-new Kindle for $30 off, originally priced at 89.99.

Save 30% on select cellphone cases.

Save up to 25% on Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds.

Ulta:

Get 50% of Nudestix concealers.

Shop Proactiv Amazonian Clay Mask (3-ounce) for 40% off.

Enjoy 40% off Murad facial cleansers.

Get Dermaflash Luxe dermaplaning device for 30% off.

Walmart:

Save $198 on VIZIO 55” Class 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV originally priced at $279.99.

Get a Lenovo 15.6 R5 laptop for $200 off.

Score a $450.00 gift card with purchase and activation of a Samsung Galaxy S10 phone.

Save $8 on Fruit of the Loom Men’s Crew Neck Top and Fleece Pajama Pant Set.

Sakara Life:

Enjoy 25% off sitewide with code BLACKFRIDAY10 (inclusive of meal programs + Clean Boutique) from Nov. 24 – Dec. 2.

Macy’s:

Get 60% off on select women’s designer coats.

Shop Charter Club Cashmere sweaters starting at $49.99.

Get up to 55% off on diamond jewelry.

Enjoy up to 50% off on select fragrances.

Get 60% off on Martha Stewart Collection flannel bedding, quilts, and bedspreads.

