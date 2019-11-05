Amazon reveals one-day shipping ahead of short holiday shopping season

(NEW YORK) — Holiday shopping season arrived early this year and retailers like Amazon have announced expanded delivery options to…

(NEW YORK) — Holiday shopping season arrived early this year and retailers like Amazon have announced expanded delivery options to make the condensed calendar countdown more convenient.

Amazon announced Monday that Prime members across the U.S. can choose free one-day delivery on over 10 million items.

With six fewer shopping days between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year, Amazon has promised new options to get people their packages on time.

“We know the holidays can be a busy time, especially with 2019 being one of the shortest shopping seasons. Our goal is to make the season as easy as possible for customers and deliver smiles at every turn, whether it’s shopping the largest selection available for free shipping, or getting holiday essentials delivered the very same day, and more,” Maria Renz, vice president of global delivery experience, said in a press release.

Prime shoppers can also shop millions of items available for same-day delivery in 46 metropolitan areas.

Amazon will deliver holiday orders to a self-service Hub Locker in over 900 cities and towns, including Whole Foods, for no additional cost. Customers can also choose to pick up packages in-store at a Hub Counter partner location, which includes staffed pickup areas inside Rite Aid, GNC and Stage stores, as well as at Health Mart independent pharmacies.

Another delivery option available to Prime members, in 50 U.S. cities, is Key by Amazon. Customers can choose to have packages delivered inside their house, car, or garage to keep them safe from the elements.

Bargain Fever: How to Shop in a Discounted World author Mark Ellwood told ABC News that “delivery is the big retail battleground right now.”

“The mall stores want to fight the online stores to sell you what they want,” he explained. “There are too many shops and not enough shoppers. Consumers are in the pole position. Don’t assume that Amazon’s offer right now isn’t going to get better.”

Experts anticipate spending to hit an all-time high of $143.7 billion this holiday season.

Other retailers will offer competitive delivery options to compete with the online giant.

Walmart offers free delivery for purchase totals over $35 with no membership fee and Target offers same day delivery with its Shipt plan.

With multiple deals fighting for consumers’ attention, the best way to ensure getting the most bang for your buck, according to Ellwood, is to wait until you know what you’re going to buy.

“There will be plenty more bargains in the run up to Christmas,” he said.

