McDonald’s comparable-store sales feed on deliveries

CHICAGO (AP) — Surging demand for delivery is pushing comparable store sales higher at McDonald’s, but its’ coming at a cost.

Earnings at the Chicago company were flat at $2.11 per share. Wall Street was looking for per-share earnings of $2.21, according to FactSet.

The burger giant said Tuesday that global sales rose 5.9% at stores open at least 13 months. That was better than the 5.4% increase analysts were expecting, according to a survey of industry analysts by FactSet.

Just over half of McDonald’s Corp. restaurants offer delivery and it’s dropping off orders to more than a million customer’s each day.

The company partnered with DoorDash in the quarter to make deliveries in the U.S.

Revenue was $5.4 billion, the company said Tuesday, just shy of Wall Street’s forecast of $5.49 billion.

