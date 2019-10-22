Biogen soars on Wall Street; McDonald’s, Howard Hughes fall

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday. Biogen Inc., up $58.36 to $281.87 The…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday.

Biogen Inc., up $58.36 to $281.87

The biotechnology company surprised investors with plans to ask regulators to approve a potential treatment for Alzheimer’s.

Under Armour Inc., up $1.25 to $19.42

The athletic gear’s founder, Kevin Plank, will step down as CEO in the new year to become the company’s executive chairman and brand chief.

McDonald’s Corp., down $10.58 to $199.27

The world’s biggest burger chain reported disappointing third-quarter profit and revenue.

The Procter & Gamble Co., up $3.10 to $122.18

The consumer products company raised its profit forecast for the year after reporting surprisingly good third-quarter results.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $7.53 to $191.06

The Food and Drug Administration approved the drug developer’s cystic fibrosis treatment Trikafta.

Howard Hughes Corp., down $20.36 to $108.02

The real estate company is reshuffling its management and expects to sell up to $2 billion in assets.

Del Taco Restaurants Inc., down $1.67 to $8

The fast-food company’s third-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street expectations and it cut its revenue forecast.

Stamps.com Inc., up $14.55 to $90.68

The online postage provider made a deal with UPS for access to special shipping rates and other features.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.