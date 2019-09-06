Home » Consumer News » UAW official says contract…

UAW official says contract talks with GM moving slowly

The Associated Press

September 6, 2019, 5:08 PM

DETROIT (AP) — A top United Auto Workers official is telling workers that bargaining with General Motors is moving slowly, with just eight days left before the national contract expires.

UAW Vice President Terry Dittes (DIT-ez) says talks have been slowed by the company’s responses to the union’s proposals. He tells local union officials in a letter dated Thursday that the UAW remains committed to getting workers a fair share of profits earned by the company.

The four-year deals between the UAW and all three Detroit automakers expire at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 14. Last week union members gave their leaders authority to call a strike.

GM says its goal is to reach an agreement that builds a strong future for the company and its employees.

