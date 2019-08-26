The Latest: Oklahoma judge finds J&J fueled opioid crisis

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — The Latest on Oklahoma’s opioids case against Johnson & Johnson (all times local): 5:10 p.m. An…

An Oklahoma judge has found Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiaries helped fuel the state's opioid drug crisis, ordering the consumer products giant to pay $572 million to help address the problem.

Cleveland County Judge Thad Balkman issued the decision Monday in the nation’s first state trial against the companies accused of contributing to the widespread use of the highly addictive painkillers.

An attorney for the company and its subsidiaries says they will appeal. Sabrina Strong called the judge's decision "flawed."

3:10 p.m.

The company is expected to appeal.

12 a.m.

An Oklahoma judge is expected to rule in the first state case to go to trial accusing an opioid drugmaker of being responsible for the devastating consequences of addiction to powerful painkillers.

Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman is scheduled to deliver his judgment in open court at 3 p.m. Monday. The Oklahoma case is at the forefront of a wave of lawsuits against drug companies over the opioid crisis.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter has called consumer products giant Johnson & Johnson a “kingpin” company that helped fuel the most devastating public health crisis in the state’s history. Company attorneys say they acted responsibly and that the evidence doesn’t support the state’s claim.

Two other groups of defendants that manufactured opioids reached settlements before the trial started May 28.

