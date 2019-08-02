Target brings back popular designer collections for 20-year anniversary

(NEW YORK) — Target is releasing a 20th Anniversary Collection featuring limited-edition items from past designer collaborations on Sept. 14.…

(NEW YORK) — Target is releasing a 20th Anniversary Collection featuring limited-edition items from past designer collaborations on Sept. 14.

Joining in on this nostalgic release includes popular designers such as Jason Wu, Zac Posen, Altuzarra, Lily Pulitzer and many more.

“Two decades ago, we decided that great design should be accessible and affordable for everyone,” the brand wrote in an Instagram caption.

“We’re celebrating 20 years of Design for All by bringing back 20 iconic design partners.”

The post has garnered more than 128,000 views with lots of excitement surrounding the announcement.

Rachel Bennington left a comment saying, “I will never forget my first Isaac Mizrahi coat I purchased when Target partnered with him a long time ago! Way to go Target for continually reinventing yourself and making premium products affordable through these partnerships!”

In addition to the celebratory collection, Target is also releasing a book titled Target: 20 Years of Design for All: How Target Revolutionized Accessible Design as well as a related film later this fall.

“Design has always been a part of Target’s DNA,” Rick Gomez, the executive vice president, chief marketing and digital officer at Target, said in a statement

“From our stores and the products we create to the partnerships we cultivate, our focus on accessible design sets Target apart, and is one of the reasons guests love to shop with us,” Gomez added.

The 20th Anniversary collection will be available while supplies last in stores and online.

