How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Wednesday as investors applauded encouraging quarterly results from Target, Lowe’s and other retailers.
Technology companies accounted for a big share of the gains. Traders had a muted reaction to minutes from the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting last month, which showed officials were divided in their decision to cut interest rates for the first time in a decade.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 rose 23.92 points, or 0.8, to 2,924.43.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 240.29 points, or 0.9%, to 26,202.73.
The Nasdaq added 71.65 points, or 0.9%, to 8,020.21.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 11.84 points, or 0.8%, to 1,509.85.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 35.75 points, or 1.2%.
The Dow is up 316.72 points, or 1.2%.
The Nasdaq is up 124.22 points, or 1.6%.
The Russell 2000 is up 16.21 points, or 1.1%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 417.58 points, or 16.7%.
The Dow is up 2,875.27 points, or 12.3%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,384.93 points, or 20.9%.
The Russell 2000 is up 161.29 points, or 12%.
