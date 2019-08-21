How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

The Associated Press

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Wednesday as investors applauded encouraging quarterly results from Target, Lowe’s and other retailers. Technology…

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Wednesday as investors applauded encouraging quarterly results from Target, Lowe’s and other retailers.

Technology companies accounted for a big share of the gains. Traders had a muted reaction to minutes from the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting last month, which showed officials were divided in their decision to cut interest rates for the first time in a decade.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 23.92 points, or 0.8, to 2,924.43.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 240.29 points, or 0.9%, to 26,202.73.

The Nasdaq added 71.65 points, or 0.9%, to 8,020.21.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 11.84 points, or 0.8%, to 1,509.85.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 35.75 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow is up 316.72 points, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 124.22 points, or 1.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 16.21 points, or 1.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 417.58 points, or 16.7%.

The Dow is up 2,875.27 points, or 12.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,384.93 points, or 20.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 161.29 points, or 12%.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.