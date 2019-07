Pennsylvania casinos rolling out online gambling

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Online casino-style gambling is now available around the clock in Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board said Thursday that two casinos passed this week's tests to begin operating online gambling portals 24 hours a day for patrons statewide who are at least 21 years old. Nevada, New Jersey and Delaware are the only other states where online casino gambling is legal. Parx Casino in suburban Philadelphia and Penn National's Hollywood Casino near Hershey are now operating online casino games on websites and mobile applications under a 2017 Pennsylvania law that authorized an aggressive expansion of gambling . The casinos expect to roll out poker at a later date. Regulators say they are testing a third casino, SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia. Pennsylvania is the nation's No. 2 state for commercial casino revenue, behind Nevada, at $3.2 billion last year. ___ This story has been corrected to show that two casinos, not three, have passed tests to begin operating online gambling 24 hours a day.

