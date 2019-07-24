Edmunds: Best all-in-one vehicles for summer camping

The vehicle you drive every day can be a platform for the exploration of the nation's campsites. Here are Edmunds top five picks.

This undated photo provided by Subaru shows the Subaru Forester, one of Edmunds’ favorite midsize SUVs. It’s spacious and comfortable. And it’s rated to carry rooftop tents that weigh as much as 176 pounds while in motion or tents loaded with gear (and people) that weigh as much as 700 pounds when it’s parked. (Subaru of America via AP) (AP) This undated photo provided by Kia shows the all-new Kia Telluride. It’s an attractive, upscale and capable three-row SUV, and it’s at the top of its class. The Telluride is one of the best options you have if you’re looking for a camping-friendly vehicle with lots of space for passengers and cargo. (Kia Motors America via AP) (AP) This undated photo provided by Toyota shows the Toyota Sienna, the only minivan available with all-wheel drive. Sure, there are some cargo or passenger vans that offer all-wheel-drive options, but in the minivan class, this Sienna stands alone. (Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A. via AP) (AP) This undated photo provided by Mercedes-Benz USA shows the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. Available with multiple roof heights, multiple engines and multiple lengths, the Sprinter is highly customizable and seriously spacious inside. It can be had in passenger or cargo configurations, and it has so much room for activities. (Mercedes-Benz USA via AP) (AP/Mercedes-Benz) This undated photo provided by Honda shows the Honda Ridgeline, a midsize truck that’s one of Edmunds’ favorites in the class. While it may not have the off-road capability that some of its competitors do, it’s still an excellent choice for camping thanks to all sorts of smart available options and dealer accessories such as a bed-mounted tent. (American Honda Motor Co. via AP) (AP/Honda) ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

The vehicle you drive every day can be a platform for the exploration of the nation’s campsites if you consider factors such as space, appropriate on- and off-road capability, and general comfort. Some auto manufacturers now also offer specific features that make their vehicles particularly camping-friendly.

Edmunds has picked five of its favorite models based on the above qualities and listed a recommended trim level for each, along with its listed manufacturer suggested retail pricing (MSRP), including destination fees. Make sure to research discounts or current incentives that might be available in your area.

TWO-ROW CROSSOVER SUV: 2019 SUBARU FORESTER

Subaru owners have been installing rooftop tents for years, and now Subaru has finally given them an official weight rating to go by. The current Forester has an in-motion maximum weight of 176 pounds on the roof rack and a static rating (when you’re parked) of 700 pounds. This information will help in your search for the right rooftop tent and bolster your confidence on the road while it’s up there. Plus, the Forester has plenty of interior space for other campers and camping gear and standard all-wheel drive to help get you off the beaten path.

Forester Sport starting MSRP: $29,770

THREE-ROW CROSSOVER SUV: 2020 KIA TELLURIDE

The new Telluride is one of Edmunds’ favorite three-row crossover SUVs. It’s got a rugged exterior look to go along with its available all-wheel-drive system. And if you opt for the top-level SX, you can get it with a towing package and a 110-volt power inverter, which is great for charging devices at the campsite. What’s more, it’s one of the most comfortable vehicles in its class. So getting to the campsite will be a breeze no matter how far away it is.

Telluride SX AWD starting MSRP: $45,535

MIDSIZE PICKUP: 2019 HONDA RIDGELINE

The Honda Ridgeline has some neat tricks that make it an ideal campsite companion. For instance, the cargo bed has a lockable underfloor trunk that can be used for storing gear or even ice and drinks ? and a drain plug lets you to get rid of the water when you’re done. There’s even a dealer-accessory tent that Honda will sell you. It’s perfectly sized for the bed and allows for a full-size mattress and off-the-ground sleeping. The Ridgeline is also roomy and comfortable, which helps during those long trips to the campsite.

Ridgeline RTL-T AWD starting MSRP: $39,945

MINIVAN: 2019 TOYOTA SIENNA

Don’t want to sleep outside in a tent? The Sienna, like other minivans, offers enough interior space for lie-down sleeping as long as you fold down the rear seats and remove the second-row seats. On top of that, the Sienna is the only minivan that offers all-wheel drive, which can help provide extra traction in poor weather or road conditions. If you’re looking for a versatile mix of passenger capacity, storage space, protection from the elements, and respectable fuel economy and power, take a closer look at the Sienna.

Sienna SE AWD starting MSRP: $40,165

FULL-SIZE VAN: 2019 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER

The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is one of the most customizable vehicles on the road. It’s available with multiple lengths, seating configurations and engines. The Sprinter can also be optioned with a roof so tall that someone who’s 6-foot-4 can stand up inside. Few vehicles on the road offer as much usable interior space as the Sprinter. Then there’s an endless list of available aftermarket options that allow you to customize it for your outdoor needs. This Mercedes is also available with four-wheel drive.

Sprinter 2500 Diesel Cargo 4WD (170-inch wheelbase, high roof) starting MSRP: $53,985

EDMUNDS SAYS: Whether you’re setting up shop in a parking lot with a nice view or traveling off the beaten path for a few weeks, there are lots of vehicles to choose from. Figure out the size and capability you need first, and once you do, go see the best North America has to offer.

___

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds. Travis Langness is a reviews editor at Edmunds. Twitter: @travislangness.

Related links:

— Edmunds Review: https://www.edmunds.com/subaru/forester

— Edmunds Review: https://www.edmunds.com/honda/ridgeline

— Edmunds Review: https://www.edmunds.com/mercedes-benz/sprinter

— Edmunds Review: https://www.edmunds.com/toyota/sienna

— Edmunds Review: https://www.edmunds.com/kia/telluride/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.