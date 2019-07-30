Home » Consumer News » Consumer spending up healthy…

Consumer spending up healthy 0.3% in June while incomes rise 0.4% for fourth consecutive month

The Associated Press

July 30, 2019, 8:31 AM

Consumer spending up healthy 0.3% in June while incomes rise 0.4% for fourth consecutive month.

