The Latest: Carnival to pay $20M for cruise pollution

5:40 p.m.

Carnival Corp. has reached a settlement with federal prosecutors in which the world’s largest cruise line agreed to pay a $20 million penalty for its ships continuing to pollute the oceans despite promising years ago to stop.

A Miami federal judge approved the settlement Monday after Carnival CEO Arnold Donald pleaded guilty on the company’s behalf to six probation violations related to illegal discharging of waste water, plastics and other harmful material.

Carnival also agreed to a number of steps to improve compliance with environmental laws.

The company was on probation from a 2016 conviction for discharging oily wastes from its Princess Cruise Lines ships. That included a $40 million fine.

Miami-based Carnival operates nine cruise brands and 105 ships worldwide.

10:40 a.m.

Carnival Corp. is in Miami federal court for a hearing on what to do about allegations that it has continued polluting the oceans from some of its cruise ships despite agreeing years ago to stop.

The world’s largest cruise line is accused by federal prosecutors of violating terms of probation from a 2016 conviction for discharging oily waste from its Princess Cruise Lines ships and covering it up. Carnival paid a $40 million fine and was put on five years’ probation.

The hearing Monday concerns what to do about the alleged new probation violations. Senior U.S. District Judge Patricia Seitz previously threatened to bar Carnival from docking at U.S. ports but now is reviewing a proposed settlement.

