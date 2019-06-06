Stitch Fix, Tesla rise while Michaels, Cloudera tumble

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday: Cloudera Inc., down $3.59 to $5.21 The cloud computing company’s fiscal year revenue forecast fell far short of Wall Street expectations and…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

Cloudera Inc., down $3.59 to $5.21

The cloud computing company’s fiscal year revenue forecast fell far short of Wall Street expectations and its CEO is retiring.

Stitch Fix Inc., up $3.47 to $27.04

The online clothing styling service surprised Wall Street with a fiscal third quarter profit and solid revenue.

Michaels Companies Inc., down $1.16 to $8.18

The arts and crafts store operator said sales at established stores fell more sharply than forecast during the first quarter and it cut its revenue forecast for the year.

Ciena Corp., up $9.61 to $45.49

The developer of high-speed networking technology beat Wall Street’s fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Tesla Inc., up $9.36 to $205.95

The electric car maker is on pace to beat its quarterly record for deliveries, according to media reports.

At Home Group Inc., down $10.01 to $7.50

The home decor retailer’s first quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts and it gave investors a disappointing outlook.

La-Z-Boy Inc., down $4.17 to $29.34

The furniture company’s full-year profit forecast fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Signet Jewelers Ltd., down 24 cents to $19.18

The jewelry retailer reported that sales at established store fell more sharply than forecast and it cut its profit forecast for the year.

