Oklahoma nears end to case in trial against drug makers

By The Associated Press June 26, 2019 7:30 pm 06/26/2019 07:30pm
Terri White, Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Commissioner, speaks as a State's witness during the opioid trial at the Cleveland County Courthouse in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. The proceeding are the first public trial to emerge from roughly 2,000 U.S. lawsuits aimed at holding drug companies accountable for the nation's opioid crisis. (Chris Landsberger/The Oklahoman, Pool)

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma is close to wrapping up its case at trial against Johnson & Johnson, alleging the consumer products giant and its subsidiaries helped fuel the deadly opioid crisis.

Attorneys for the state on Wednesday continued questioning Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Director Terri White.

Oklahoma alleges opioid drug makers caused a public nuisance in the state by promoting widespread use of the highly addictive drugs and that abatement will cost billions. The trial began May 28 and is expected to continue for several more weeks as the defense presents its case. The company maintains it has acted responsibly.

Connecticut-based Purdue Pharma and Israeli-owned Teva Pharmaceuticals previously settled with the state for $270 million and $85 million , respectively.

