202
Home » Consumer News » 4 seek victim status…

4 seek victim status to review Carnival pollution settlement

By The Associated Press June 17, 2019 1:31 pm 06/17/2019 01:31pm
Share

MIAMI (AP) — Four people who say they were harmed by pollution from Carnival Corp. cruise ships are seeking status as victims with rights to review a recent settlement.

Three Alaskans and one Bahamian have asked the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to grant them status under the federal Crime Victims’ Rights Act. A Miami federal judge earlier this month rejected their claim before approving a settlement between Carnival and the Justice Department that included a $20 million penalty.

Carnival’s CEO admitted in court the world’s largest cruise line had violated probation terms from a 2016 criminal settlement over pollution that included a $40 million fine.

The four people who filed Monday’s appeal say they should have the right to review and participate in this newest settlement, which they consider flawed.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Consumer News Living News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!