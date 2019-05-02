202
Migos’ Offset wants warrant dismissed for incident with fan

By The Associated Press May 2, 2019 7:51 pm 05/02/2019 07:51pm
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say Migos member Offset is facing a felony charge of criminal damage to property after an incident with a fan at a suburban Atlanta retailer.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Sandy Springs Police confirm an arrest warrant was issued for the rapper, whose real name is Kiari Cephus. The report says the rapper’s accused of knocking a cellphone out of a fan’s hands as the fan recorded him recently at a Target store.

The fan, identified as 18-year-old Junior Gibbons, told police his $800 iPhone 8 was destroyed. Gibbons told WSB-TV he doesn’t want Cephus punished, but wants him to replace the phone.

Cephus’ attorney, Drew Findling, says his client’s being exploited and there was no investigation made. He says the warrant is “disgraceful and should be dismissed.”

