Where Americans found jobs: Health care and restaurants

U.S. job growth in March surged in the service sector, with health care adding 49,000 jobs as hospitals and nursing care facilities stepped up hiring.

Restaurants and bars gained more than 27,000 jobs. Professional and business services accounted for 37,000 additional positions, expanding the ranks of engineers, consultants and accountants.

By contrast, manufacturing lost 6,000 jobs, marking that sector’s first decline in a year and a half. The weakness stemmed from a sharp drop in employment at automakers, likely reflecting layoffs by General Motors. Retailers shed jobs for a second straight month.

Overall, U.S. employers added 196,000 jobs in February. The unemployment rate held steady at 3.8%, the Labor Department said Friday.

Industry (change from previous month) March 2019 February 2019 Past 12 months Construction 16,000 -25,000 246,000 Manufacturing -6,000 1,000 209,000 Retail -11,700 -20,200 -35,900 Transportation, warehousing 7,300 -3,700 179,200 Information (Telecom, publishing) 10,000 -4,000 -3,000 Financial services 11,000 6,000 101,000 Professional services (Accounting, engineering, temp work) 37,000 54,000 534,000 Education and health 70,000 13,000 545,000 Hotels, restaurants, entertainment 33,000 -1,000 435,000 Government 14,000 5,000 110,000 Source: Labor Department

