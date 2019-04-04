202
Target raises its minimum hourly wage to $13 from $12

By The Associated Press April 4, 2019 2:26 pm 04/04/2019 02:26pm
FILE - This May 3, 2017, file photo shows a Target store in Omaha, Neb. Strong online sales and more shoppers helped push Target’s fourth-quarter results past Wall Street’s expectations. The chain’s remodeling and expanded delivery services enticed shoppers to buy during the critical holiday season. The retailer reported a 31 percent jump in comparable digital sales, with same-store sales up 5.3 percent. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Target is raising the minimum hourly wage for its workers for the third time in less than two years.

The discounter said Thursday it plans to raise the hourly starting wage to $13 from $12 in June.

The Minneapolis-based retailer announced in 2017 a plan to raise its starting hourly wages for workers to $15 by the end of 2020 and raised its starting hourly wage to $11. In March 2018, it boosted hourly wages to $12 after seeing a bigger and better pool of candidates.

With unemployment near rock bottom, retailers are under pressure to find qualified workers. In October, Amazon announced a minimum hourly wage of $15 for its U.S. employees.

Walmart raised its starting pay to $11 an hour in early 2018.

