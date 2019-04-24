202
Home » Consumer News » Stop & Shop strike…

Stop & Shop strike cost company about $100 million

By The Associated Press April 24, 2019 12:25 pm 04/24/2019 12:25pm
Share

BOSTON (AP) — The owners of New England’s largest supermarket chain are projecting around $100 million in losses from the labor strike that ended Easter Sunday.

Ahold Delhaize, the Dutch company that owns Stop & Shop, said the 11-day strike is expected to lead to losses between $90 million and $110 million.

The company says generally lower sales, lost revenue from “seasonal and perishable inventory” and supply chain costs were the main drivers.

Stop & Shop officials and the United Food and Commercial Workers union reached a tentative, three-year agreement Sunday. Some 31,000 workers at 240 stores in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut returned to work Monday.

Union members are voting on the proposal Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Consumer News National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!