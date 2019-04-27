New York police rescue “GOAT … and it’s not @TomBrady”

NEW YORK (AP) — “There’s a new GOAT in town, and it’s not @TomBrady…” That’s what the New York City Police Department tweeted after rescuing a crying pygmy goat that had mysteriously wandered into a…

NEW YORK (AP) — “There’s a new GOAT in town, and it’s not @TomBrady…”

That’s what the New York City Police Department tweeted after rescuing a crying pygmy goat that had mysteriously wandered into a Queens backyard this past week.

They named it Josh and delivered it to a city animal shelter for a hay meal.

Josh will soon go to the Skylands animal sanctuary in New Jersey, where Jon Stewart and wife Tracy Stewart sent a bull headed to a slaughterhouse that escaped on a Queens street two years ago.

In a video police released Friday, an officer is seen cradling the goat in her arms, saying, “It’s OK. … He’s so cute.”

And no, it’s not Brady, whose nickname, GOAT, stands for the “greatest of all time.”

