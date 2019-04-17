202
Home » Consumer News » Neiman Marcus acquires stake…

Neiman Marcus acquires stake in Fashionphile

By The Associated Press April 17, 2019 10:41 am 04/17/2019 10:41am
Share
FILE - This March, 11, 2009, file photo, shows the Neiman Marcus store in Dallas. Neiman Marcus Group is getting serious about the fast growing secondhand luxury business. The Dallas-based luxury retailer said Wednesday, April 17, 2019, that it has acquired a minority stake in Fashionphile LLC, an online seller of preowned accessories. (AP Photo/Tom Pennington, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Neiman Marcus Group is getting serious about the fast growing secondhand luxury business.

The Dallas-based luxury retailer said Wednesday it has acquired a minority stake in Fashionphile LLC, an online seller of preowned accessories.

As part of the deal, Neiman Marcus and Fashionphile, founded in 1999, will be launching new ways for both buyers and sellers to more easily participate in the preowned market. That means at select Neiman Marcus stores, customers will be able to not only receive an immediate quote for their items from Fashionphile but also payments they can spend immediately on new luxury items at the store. Neiman Marcus says preowned merchandise will continue to be sold exclusively through Fashionphile.

Neiman Marcus is trying to reinvent itself in a changing landscape.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Consumer News Fashion News Living News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!