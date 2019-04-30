Consumer Reports shares its top picks for sunscreens

Consumer Reports tested 82 sunscreen products on the market, considering everything from how the product delivers on SPF coverage to fulfilling waterproof claims. See which sunscreens ranked best.

(NEW YORK) — Summer is almost here and Consumer Reports is out with its annual list of the top sunscreens to keep you safe in the sun.

The nonprofit organization this year tested 82 sunscreen products on the market, considering everything from how the product delivers on SPF coverage to fulfilling waterproof claims.

“What we aim to do is give people a comparative evaluation of different sunscreens on the market so they can make the best choices for them,” Trisha Calvo, Consumer Reports’ deputy content editor for health and food, told ABC News’ “Good Morning America.”

There is an important reason why Consumer Reports tests sunscreens on the market each year, according to Calvo.

“Sunscreen manufacturers can change the formulation of their sunscreen,” she said. “And when something changes in the way a sunscreen is made, it may affect its performance.”

An SPF of 30 and above is recommended by doctors. Sunscreen users should reapply at least every two hours and should also check the directions on the bottle, experts say.

Some of the top products on this year’s Consumer Reports list are bargains, with one pick priced as low as $3.

Take a look at the top picks below — and find out more about Consumer Reports’ annual testing here.

Best lotion sunscreens

La Roche-Posay Anthelios [SPF] 60 Melt-in Sunscreen Milk, $36

BullFrog Land Sport Quik Gel SPF 50 sunscreen, $9

Best spray sunscreens

Trader Joe’s Spray SPF 50+ Sunscreens, $6

Banana Boat SunComfort Clear UltraMist Spray SPF 50+ sunscreen, $13

Best sunscreens without oxybenzone

Walgreens Hydrating Lotion SPF 50 sunscreen, $3

Hawaiian Tropic Sheer Touch Ultra Radiance Lotion SPF 50 sunscreen, $8

Best mineral sunscreens

California Kids #supersensitive Lotion SPF 30+ sunscreen, $20

Badger Active Natural Mineral Cream SPF 30 Unscented sunscreen, $16

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.