202
Home » Consumer News » Average US price of…

Average US price of gas spikes 13 cents per gallon, to $2.91

By The Associated Press April 21, 2019 1:45 pm 04/21/2019 01:45pm
Share

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline surged 13 cents a gallon (3.8 liters) over the past two weeks, to $2.91.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says one of the reasons for the spike is an increase in crude oil costs.

Lundberg says Sunday that prices at the pump have jumped 25 cents over the past month and 60 cents over the past 14 weeks.

The highest average price in the nation is $4.04 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The lowest average is $2.45 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel rose 4 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.14.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Consumer News National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!